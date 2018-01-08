Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whats On

GALLERY: Carnival lights up Seafront

WINNERS: Lisa, Rebecca and Ann Doe from Bundaberg at the Seafront Oval Family Carnival.
WINNERS: Lisa, Rebecca and Ann Doe from Bundaberg at the Seafront Oval Family Carnival. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

THE Seafront Oval was full of life and fireworks lit up the sky on Saturday night as the Family Carnival attracted hundreds of Coast locals.

Event organiser Rebecca Cronk said fireworks were originally planned for New Year's Eve but wild weather forced their cancellation.

<<KEEP UP WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY EVENTS HERE>>

Instead, the fireworks were rescheduled to Saturday night.

"It's all going really well so far," Ms Cronk said.

"We haven't had one unhappy customer and there's been really positive feedback."

The carnival, which has dodgem cars, a jumping castle, games and prizes, ends on January 18.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Topics:  family carnival fccommunity fcwhatson sea front oval

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Driver gets bogged in surf on Fraser Island

Driver gets bogged in surf on Fraser Island

"HE wasn't up it enough."

More than 1000 electors to shift from Wide Bay to Hinkler

One thousand more Fraser Coast electors could soon be eligible for the Cashless Card.

Changes will take place from March.

UPDATE: "The attack was clearly viciously planned"

The men stole an SS Commodore and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Boat and trailer stolen from marina

This black Quintrex Hornet was stolen from the marina.

The boat also had fishing gear on board when it was stolen.

Local Partners