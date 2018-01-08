GALLERY: Carnival lights up Seafront

WINNERS: Lisa, Rebecca and Ann Doe from Bundaberg at the Seafront Oval Family Carnival.

WINNERS: Lisa, Rebecca and Ann Doe from Bundaberg at the Seafront Oval Family Carnival. Alistair Brightman

THE Seafront Oval was full of life and fireworks lit up the sky on Saturday night as the Family Carnival attracted hundreds of Coast locals.

Event organiser Rebecca Cronk said fireworks were originally planned for New Year's Eve but wild weather forced their cancellation.

<<KEEP UP WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY EVENTS HERE>>

Instead, the fireworks were rescheduled to Saturday night.

"It's all going really well so far," Ms Cronk said.

"We haven't had one unhappy customer and there's been really positive feedback."

The carnival, which has dodgem cars, a jumping castle, games and prizes, ends on January 18.