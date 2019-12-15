Menu
Carols by Candlelight Hervey Bay - (L) Kody, Katie and 4yo Bella-Rose Pryor. Photo: Cody Fox
GALLERY: Carols ignite Christmas spirit in Bay

Cody Fox
Jessica Lamb
15th Dec 2019 2:39 PM
SCATTERED among the crowd gathered at Seafront Oval were some experiencing their very first Christmases like 10-month-old Peyton DeLeiuen joyfully bouncing on his grandmother Rebecca Rodwell's lap.

Others, like local of 30 years Kody Pryor, were returning with their own children after first coming to the Hervey Bay RSL's Carols by Candlelight as toddlers themselves.

Then there were those like Wollongong expats Cathy and Terry Yates, who came for a holiday three weeks ago and decided to stay and make Hervey Bay their new home, experiencing the event for the first time.

