GALLERY: Carols in the Park draws a crowd

Carols in the Park 2019 – Susie Weymiens and Donna Gilbert from Fraser Coast Family Network brought the Christmas Cheer to the carols. Photo: Cody Fox

THE Christmas spirit rang out for all to hear in Maryborough on Sunday night.

Crowds gathered to celebrate the season at the city's annual Carols in the Park event.

The much-loved tradition, held in Queens Park, was a chance for residents to come together for music and family-friendly fun.

An initiative of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, the night of carols featured tunes from Tinana Christian Church musicians.

Battery-operated candles were sold on the night as a fundraiser for Maryborough Ministers Fellowship.

Earlier in the day, the fun got started with the Apex Santa Fair.

The fair was moved to the top of Queens Park this year to create better opportunities for the community to sample in the lead-up to Carols in the Park.

Funds raised from this year's fair will be split between local youth mental health programs and care packages for locals affected by bushfires.