Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LINING UP: Madison Gallagher,8, from Torquay helps build the second annual ladybug line up at Coopers Walk.
LINING UP: Madison Gallagher,8, from Torquay helps build the second annual ladybug line up at Coopers Walk. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: Catching the rock bug in annual line up

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
by and
1st Sep 2019 8:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Rocks made its annual lady bug line challenge more than six times longer.

The local group which plays hide and seek with decorated rocks around the Fraser Coast took part in a Queensland event to create a line of lady-bug painted rocks.

Photos
View Gallery

Organiser Lace Hoare said the group smashed last year's target of 977 with 5981 this year, laying them along Cooper's Walk on Saturday.

"It's for all ages; even residents from Kirami aged care came down and placed all their lady bugs in the line," Ms Hoare said.

"We had two members who made 1200 each.

"It took from 10am to 1.30pm to lay the entire trail down.

"It's so much fun and spreads so much joy."

The rocks are hidden around the region for people to find, post a picture of, then keep or re-hide. For details, visit Hervey Bay Rocks Facebook Group.

More Stories

Show More
fcart fcwhatson fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay rocks
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TRAGIC: Tributes flow for M'boro woman killed in crash

    premium_icon TRAGIC: Tributes flow for M'boro woman killed in crash

    News Queensland Road Safety Week has ended in tragedy for the family of a 47-year-old Maryborough woman

    Major new fishing bans put in place

    premium_icon Major new fishing bans put in place

    Fishing "If there are no fish, there is no fishing industry here"

    Wide Bay MP 'watching cashless card trial closely'

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP 'watching cashless card trial closely'

    News Robust welfare solutions needed, O'Brien says

    Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    premium_icon Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    News The bizarre claims were not being made anywhere else