GALLERY: Catching the rock bug in annual line up

LINING UP: Madison Gallagher,8, from Torquay helps build the second annual ladybug line up at Coopers Walk. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay Rocks made its annual lady bug line challenge more than six times longer.

The local group which plays hide and seek with decorated rocks around the Fraser Coast took part in a Queensland event to create a line of lady-bug painted rocks.

Organiser Lace Hoare said the group smashed last year's target of 977 with 5981 this year, laying them along Cooper's Walk on Saturday.

"It's for all ages; even residents from Kirami aged care came down and placed all their lady bugs in the line," Ms Hoare said.

"We had two members who made 1200 each.

"It took from 10am to 1.30pm to lay the entire trail down.

"It's so much fun and spreads so much joy."

The rocks are hidden around the region for people to find, post a picture of, then keep or re-hide. For details, visit Hervey Bay Rocks Facebook Group.