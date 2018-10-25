Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEALS ON WHEELS CELEBRATES: Committee members back from left, Bill Glass, Sandra Crawley, Lol Wilton, Ralph Waldock, Barbara Watson, Ian Brandon, Ray Fleming, Nina Wilson, front, and Elaine Went celebrate the organisation's 50th Birthday.
MEALS ON WHEELS CELEBRATES: Committee members back from left, Bill Glass, Sandra Crawley, Lol Wilton, Ralph Waldock, Barbara Watson, Ian Brandon, Ray Fleming, Nina Wilson, front, and Elaine Went celebrate the organisation's 50th Birthday. Cody Fox
News

GALLERY: Celebrating 50 years of great service

25th Oct 2018 12:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEALS on Wheels has come a long way in the last 50 years.

From humble beginnings which started out with a group of women providing meals for those in need in Scarness in 1968 to the booming service provided today, the organisation has always relied heavily on volunteers donating their time and energy to helping others.

The local chapter of Meals on Wheels provides meals to vulnerable members of society including the elderly and disabled as well as welfare checks and social interaction for house-bound clients.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Although the 230 volunteers, who committee member Bill Glass describes as the "life-blood” of the organisation, differ in age, all are committed to bettering their community.

"One of the best things I have seen in my time here is the purchasing of the Islander Rd site and building the facilities here,” he said.

One such volunteer is Rowan Young, a man who works the equivalent of a full time job, anywhere from 50 to 60 hours a week, in the organisation for free.

"I started here two years ago and continued doing it because I love making a difference,” he said. "I was inspired by my grandmother who was a Sister of the Bush who did similar work in rural areas.”

"I have done just about everything, I've worked as a delivery driver, offsider delivering the meals in person, kitchen hand and cleaner.”

fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay maryborough meals on wheels
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Get set for Speedway season

    Get set for Speedway season

    News The roar of revving engines so loud you can feel the vibrations in your bones

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:37 AM
    GALLERY: Stepping up for down syndrome

    premium_icon GALLERY: Stepping up for down syndrome

    News Were you snapped on Sunday?

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:12 AM
    GALLERY: Reunion Blast from Bay's past

    premium_icon GALLERY: Reunion Blast from Bay's past

    News Were you snapped at Hervey Bay Hotel on Saturday?

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:04 AM
    What it was like to drive Prince Harry on Fraser Island

    premium_icon What it was like to drive Prince Harry on Fraser Island

    News A Fraser Island tour guide drove the royal around.

    • 25th Oct 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners