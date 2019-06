Colour Stampede at Susan River Homestead - (L) Jacob,9, Alex,11, and Riley,9, Wheeler from Maryborough.

MORE than 150 people had fun at the charity Colour Stampede on Sunday.

Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman was there to capture every minute of the event.

The event raised about $10,000 for Forget Me Not Australia.