Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Under 8's Day at Granville
Community

GALLERY: Children embrace Under 8s Day

Inge Hansen
by
23rd May 2018 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU have forgotten what it was like to be a youngster, Granville State School's Under 8s Day was the perfect way to take you back.

On Tuesday, the school hosted its first Under 8s Day and the turn out definitely didn't disappoint.

Hundreds of children participated in Zumba, face painting, a sensory trail, obstacle course, necklace making and a jumping castle.

They had the opportunity to see inside a police car and fire truck as well as stick their hands in slime and goop.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The day wasn't restricted to students of the school with three kindergarten's and children under eight from around the community welcome to attend.

Deputy principal at the school Therese Dixon said it helped to turn the community into a "hub".

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"It's for the kids to have fun and to bring mum's and dad's together and the community so they can interact as well," she said.

"Sometimes when you're at home with a baby it can be quite isolating so it's a chance for people to come together."

Related Items

fraser coast granville state school maryborough under 8's day
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dangerous driver back before M'boro court on new charges

    premium_icon Dangerous driver back before M'boro court on new charges

    News He was fined $2500 and lost his licence for six months as a result of the incident.

    • 23rd May 2018 3:30 PM
    Woman uses golf club to smash ex-partner's car window

    premium_icon Woman uses golf club to smash ex-partner's car window

    News Until this week she had no criminal history.

    • 23rd May 2018 3:30 PM
    Court date for woman allegedly found with drugs

    Court date for woman allegedly found with drugs

    Crime She is due to appear in court next month

    'Game-changing' hospital upgrade ready to begin

    premium_icon 'Game-changing' hospital upgrade ready to begin

    News Two wards of the hospital will be upgraded

    Local Partners