GALLERY: Children embrace Under 8s Day

IF YOU have forgotten what it was like to be a youngster, Granville State School's Under 8s Day was the perfect way to take you back.

On Tuesday, the school hosted its first Under 8s Day and the turn out definitely didn't disappoint.

Hundreds of children participated in Zumba, face painting, a sensory trail, obstacle course, necklace making and a jumping castle.

They had the opportunity to see inside a police car and fire truck as well as stick their hands in slime and goop.

The day wasn't restricted to students of the school with three kindergarten's and children under eight from around the community welcome to attend.

Deputy principal at the school Therese Dixon said it helped to turn the community into a "hub".

"It's for the kids to have fun and to bring mum's and dad's together and the community so they can interact as well," she said.

"Sometimes when you're at home with a baby it can be quite isolating so it's a chance for people to come together."