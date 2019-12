Christmas Day Picnic in the Park at the Pialba Memorial Hall - (L) Lily,10, and Sally,13, Zhong from Hervey Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Christmas Day Picnic in the Park at the Pialba Memorial Hall - (L) Lily,10, and Sally,13, Zhong from Hervey Bay.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman

MORE than 100 people turned up for Christmas Day lunch at Pialba's Memorial Hall.

After a bit of fun, including a spot of cricket in Freedom Park, the hall was packed as members of the community came together to enjoy lunch.

Organiser Janet Newman said while numbers were slightly down on last year's event, most likely due to the weather, the 142-strong crowd enjoyed a lunch of cold meats and an array of salads.

They were served by a crew of about 30 volunteers.