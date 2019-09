Rural fire brigades at a grassfire on Lower Mountain Rd opposite the industrial estate.

Rural fire brigades at a grassfire on Lower Mountain Rd opposite the industrial estate. Alistair Brightman

SIX rural fire crews are battling a 10-acre fire in Dundowran.

Speaking to the Chronicle at the scene, a Dundowran Rural Firefighter said the crews had been at the scene, opposite the industrial estate on Lower Mountain Rd, since 3pm today.

Crews were performing 'blacking out' at the edge of the fire about 5.40pm.

The fire is under control and posing no threat to property.