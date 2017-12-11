Menu
GALLERY: Coast gets festive for Carols in the Park

Madison and Makaylah Bygrave, Charleigh Downman, Makayla Moller and Caden Muir.
Madison and Makaylah Bygrave, Charleigh Downman, Makayla Moller and Caden Muir. Valerie Horton
Blake Antrobus
by

MARYBOROUGH was well and truly decking the halls as the Fraser Coast Carols in the Park made sure last night was not such a silent night.

Hundreds of residents flocked to the Maryborough Showgrounds for the annual event, which was held in conjunction with the Apex Santa Fair.

Santa made sure it was a merry afternoon as he distributed gifts and sweets to the children.

Money raised from the afternoon event would go back to Apex, which will then be donated to a charity of its choosing.

Traditionally held at Queens Park, the carols were moved to the Showgrounds due to wet weather over the past few weeks.

Buses helped ferry people back and forth from the location.

"Rather than second- guess the weather, we moved it to a place where the carols can be enjoyed rain or shine," Fraser Coast Tourism and Events manager Robyn Peach said.

Attendees were treated to delightful renditions of Christmas classics, including Jingle Bells, Silent Night and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Maryborough City Church and the Ministers Fellowship of Maryborough were among some of the religious organisations that led the singing.

Solo performances by guests were also included at the event.

Those who stuck around long enough got to see a spectacular fireworks display put together by the organisers.

Topics:  carols in the park fccommunity fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
