GALLERY: Coast students get a taste of career options

USC student Josh Barsby, Lecturer in Tourism, Leisure and Event Management Shahab Pourfakhimi and Urangan State High School student Kirra Smith at Experience USC.

AT A time when their career paths will be defined, these Fraser Coast students have been given a taste of university life thanks to USC Fraser Coast.

150 Year 9 and 10 students from across the region took part in a series of workshops by USC lecturers, exploring the potential of animal ecology, nursing, accounting and social work among many other subjects.

The program aims to provide students with an immersive university experience and raise their career aspirations by showing them the potential of career and study options when they leave school.