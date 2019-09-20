GALLERY: Coast's unique units prime spring buyers

This unit offers fourth-floor ocean views for $350,000 at 569-571 Esplanade, Urangan. This sub-penthouse at Oceans Resort comes with access to pools, gymnasium and a day spa. -Damian Raxach, One Agency

This unit offers fourth-floor ocean views for $350,000 at 569-571 Esplanade, Urangan. This sub-penthouse at Oceans Resort comes with access to pools, gymnasium and a day spa. -Damian Raxach, One Agency One Agency

WHILE the Fraser Coast's unit market has traditionally been slow moving, local experts have shared their thoughts about why it's time to buy.

Raine and Horne Hervey Bay's Tim Wessling said recently, units were gaining momentum with retired buyers, as well as investors looking for a steady return in rent.

"In the past it has been hard-going because there has been a fair bit of stock out there for units but at the moment we are seeing good inquiries," Mr Wessling said.

"Although your typical unit is two-bedroom, three-bedroom units are in high demand.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"For retirees who are travelling, they can have a home base with the benefits of body corporates which will worry about insurance and garden maintenance within complexes."

In Hervey Bay, popular choices for units are along the Esplanade, as well as more affordable options a few streets back along Torquay Rd.

Mr Wessling said within the Hervey Bay area, smaller, older complexes could range from low to mid $200,000s, within resorts could see prices in the high $200,000s to mid $300,000s.

Rare penthouses attracted upwards of $600,000.

Carter Cooper Realty's Kim Carter agreed, saying units or town-houses were the perfect property for those looking for a low maintenance lifestyle.

"With life being busier than ever and travel more affordable more buyers are looking to live in a property that gives them their weekends back or allows them to lock and leave," she said.

"Units can also offer buyers a way to invest at entry level in the beach-side market without a huge outlay making them very attractive to investors and owner occupiers alike."