PARTY BY THE RIVER: Paul and Samantha Dimond from the central coast of New South Wales enjoying the spectacle of RiverFest.
PARTY BY THE RIVER: Paul and Samantha Dimond from the central coast of New South Wales enjoying the spectacle of RiverFest. Cody Fox
GALLERY: Community rallies for festival by the River

Cody Fox
by
8th Sep 2019 4:50 PM
IT'S the sights and sounds of RiverFest that mean NSW Central Coast residents Paul and Samantha Dimond won't forget River Heads.

The visiting pair got into the festivities at Saturday's RiverFest, held in celebration of the history and community spirit of River Heads.

The River Heads and Booral Rural Fire Brigade shared important messages about fire safety by demonstrating how a blaze could spread through a makeshift house.

Local artisans also showed off their crafts in the community centre, including wood-turning, felting, card-making, jewellery-making, spinning and weaving.

