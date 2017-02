The temporary flood levee is erected during an exercise along Adelaide St in Maryborough. An army of council workers piecing the levee together near the cnr. of Adelaide and Kent Sts.

COUNCIL workers have successfully completed a dry run of the new Maryborough CBD flood levee.

Streets were blocked off for the test, which took about five hours and 30 council workers to set up.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the equipment was designed to "withstand a flood similar to what happened in 2013."

What do you think of the flood levee? Tell us at editorial@fraser coastchronicle.com.au