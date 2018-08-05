Menu
DECADES OF CARING: Shaun Wood with carer and mother Lilli Wood at the Hervey Bay CPL Community Day at the weekend. The day was held for CPL clients, families and staff as part of the 70 year celebration of the Queensland organisation. Blake Antrobus
GALLERY: CPL celebrates 70 years of caring

Blake Antrobus
5th Aug 2018 7:45 PM
LILLI Wood can't remember the last time she took time off from caring for her son, Shaun.

The 74-year-old full-time carer was one of dozens who enjoyed a day in the sunshine and some respite on Saturday at CPL's Community Day.

Hosted for CPL clients, families and staff, the event marked the 70th anniversary of the disability organisation providing services.

 

Ms Wood said the event reminded carers to take a break and connect with others in the same situation.

"It's our entertainment, our good respite we don't often get," Ms Wood said.

"This organisation listens, and gives what is needed to all of its clients."

The organisation rebranded as Choice, Passion, Life from Cerebral Palsy League last year.

