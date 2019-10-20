GALLERY: Crafty country women show off in M'boro

WOMEN'S WARES: Aleks Lukovic, Lindsey Nash, Rachael Belot and Anna Lynch from the QCWA Country Kitchens program at the Creative and Practical Arts Exhibition.

WOMEN'S WARES: Aleks Lukovic, Lindsey Nash, Rachael Belot and Anna Lynch from the QCWA Country Kitchens program at the Creative and Practical Arts Exhibition. Alistair Brightman

CREATIVITY, inspired by life in the bush, is second nature for these talented Queensland women.

And Phoebe Mitchell wants you to know that every time you buy from them, you're helping keep a long-running women's volunteer organisation alive.

Ms Mitchell, vice president of the Darling Downs QCWA division, said there was still time to visit the organisation's inaugural Creative and Practical Arts Exhibition in Maryborough.

Divisions from all over the state descended on the Brolga Theatre to showcase their regional work.

Ms Mitchell said it was a lengthy year-long effort organising coordinating the massive event but it was ultimately worth it.

"It's a really good way of supporting fellow women in regional areas," Ms Mitchell said.

"Areas like the Darling Downs and Stanthorpe are still in massive drought and all money we raise goes back into the work we do.

"It shows how resilient the women out in country Queensland are, seeing them all laugh and joke together despite experiencing hardships like droughts and fires.

"Holding an event like this lets like-minded women from all over the state come together and lets them network and learn something new."

The event will run until 4.30pm on Wednesday.