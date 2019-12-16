Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toogoom Christmas Fair - 11yo Liam Donovan getting his face painted as The Grinch. Photo: Cody Fox
Toogoom Christmas Fair - 11yo Liam Donovan getting his face painted as The Grinch. Photo: Cody Fox
News

GALLERY: Crazy Christmas hunt great for community

Cody Fox
Jessica Lamb
16th Dec 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOGOOM families from all walks of life took part in the Crazy Christmas Hunt on Sunday.

Toogoom and District Community Association event organiser Wendy Lawrence said while the heat might have kept numbers slightly down, it certainly didn't dampen fun at the Toogoom Christmas Fair.

Photos
View Gallery

Participants of the free annual event had to complete 10 game-orientated tasks to finish the Christmas-themed hunt for a reward, including face painting, decorating Christmas biscuits, backyard twister and present stacking.

Parents could browse the markets and craft stalls as well as view martial arts and linedancing displays and join in Christmas carolling.

Santa also made an appearance and handed out lolly bags.

"Community is what brings people together.

"It is hugely important for people to be involved in their own little area," Ms Lawrence said.

"When you know the people around you, you feel like you are part of something a bit special."

More Stories

Show More
fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hunt for heartless hamper, toy thieves

        premium_icon Hunt for heartless hamper, toy thieves

        News Tears poured down the faces of staff at the Salvation Army in Maryborough after toys and gift hampers were stolen from the organisation just days before Christmas.

        SCOOPED UP: Police catch ice cream truck thief after crash

        premium_icon SCOOPED UP: Police catch ice cream truck thief after crash

        Crime A man’s attempt to beat the heat has landed him in police custody after he stole a...

        Sick foot fetish predator lures boy from shopping centre

        premium_icon Sick foot fetish predator lures boy from shopping centre

        Crime Shane Fitzsimmons preyed on kids who were 'likely to comply'.

        Medal-wearing war vets face accused military fake in court

        premium_icon Medal-wearing war vets face accused military fake in court

        News RSL boss Craig Michael Lenihan in court over fake military claims.