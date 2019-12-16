GALLERY: Crazy Christmas hunt great for community

Toogoom Christmas Fair - 11yo Liam Donovan getting his face painted as The Grinch. Photo: Cody Fox

TOOGOOM families from all walks of life took part in the Crazy Christmas Hunt on Sunday.

Toogoom and District Community Association event organiser Wendy Lawrence said while the heat might have kept numbers slightly down, it certainly didn't dampen fun at the Toogoom Christmas Fair.

Participants of the free annual event had to complete 10 game-orientated tasks to finish the Christmas-themed hunt for a reward, including face painting, decorating Christmas biscuits, backyard twister and present stacking.

Parents could browse the markets and craft stalls as well as view martial arts and linedancing displays and join in Christmas carolling.

Santa also made an appearance and handed out lolly bags.

"Community is what brings people together.

"It is hugely important for people to be involved in their own little area," Ms Lawrence said.

"When you know the people around you, you feel like you are part of something a bit special."