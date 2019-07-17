Menu
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Mercedes-Benz AMG manager for Australia and New Zealand Dennis Meehan and Mercedes-Benz Hervey Bay principal dealer Adrian Harding.
News

GALLERY: Cream of the crop cars on show in Hervey Bay

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
WANT to take one of these out for a spin?

The premier cars pictured are among the cream of the crop in the Mercedes-AMG range on display for the duration of July at Hervey Bay's new Mercedes-Benz dealership.

The town's business community enjoyed an evening inspecting some of the impressive models and marked the official launch of Mercedes-Benz Hervey Bay on Monday night.

Dennis Meehan, the company's AMG manager for Australia and New Zealand, was among the attendees showing off the latest high-tech models.

Mercedes-Benz Hervey Bay principal dealer Adrian Harding said the cars, which ranged in price from $90,000 to $415,000, were the "top of the range”.

"It gives everyone the chance to have a look at the vehicles not normally available in town and what you can get in the AMG range,” Mr Harding said.

"They're also at the pinnacle of safety, a lot of the features in these vehicles aren't available in some of the lower spec and different model vehicles.”

The cars will be on display and available for bookings until July 25.

