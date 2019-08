Handmade Expo - Luke and Julie Nash from Stuff n' Candles.

FROM special scented candles to custom bags, there was an abundance of creativity on show at the Hervey Bay Handmade Expo.

Now in its fourth year running, dozens of stallholders showcased their handmade goods to eager attendees at the Sunday event.

It's become one of the major gatherings for Hervey Bay's craft enthusiasts.