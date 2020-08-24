GALLERY: Creativity on show at M’boro expo

CREATIVITY was on display in every corner at this year's Homemade Expo.

Held at Maryborough Community and Recreation Centre, dozens of stallholders had their wares on show.

There was a big crowd at the event on Sunday.

Kristy Bust had hundreds of pieces of jewellery on display.

She spends hours creating her range.

"I love doing it," she said.

"It keeps me busy."

Glenda Muchow had a display of funky friends from her Wil & Pip range.

She uses different patterns to make the creations.

She is from Childers and said she loved to visit Maryborough to be part of the expo.

Anne Kearse and Jen Ballard were manning the stall for the Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcrafters Guild.

After a year disrupted by COVID-19 and being unable to be part of the annual Fraser Coast Show, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, Ms Ballard said it was great to be part of an event again.

Bev Bosel and Helen Stevens were enjoying looking around the expo and had "bought a few goodies," they said.

Howard's Pamela Evans, who creates a variety of fairy castles, said she enjoyed being creative and her projects gave her an outlet.