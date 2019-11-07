Menu
Melbourne Cup 2019 at Maryborough RSL - (L) Chantelle MacArthur, Jessica Zelow, Rawan Byoumy and Mattyse Deere from Maryborough.
GALLERY: Cup fever boosts M’boro CBD

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
6th Nov 2019 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TO THE sound of wolf-whistles and cheers, several mature Maryborough gentlemen strutted their stuff and impressed with their best catwalk poses.

Competing for the coveted title of "best dressed male'' at the Maryborough RSL's Melbourne Cup event on Tuesday, the contestants really had to pull out all the stops when it came to winning by the loudest applause.

The venue's third biggest day of the year was function and entertainment co-ordinator Sarah Baker's first time in charge and she handmade all the decorations.

She said it was a fantastic surprise when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Grace Grace stopped by to join in the festivities in the Heritage City.

"It is the one day a year our staff get to dress up no matter where they are working and it really is some of our elderly guests' event of the year," Ms Baker said.

