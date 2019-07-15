Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joyce Bonner and Gina Woodman from Hervey Bay and Rose-Marie Schultz from Tiaro.
Joyce Bonner and Gina Woodman from Hervey Bay and Rose-Marie Schultz from Tiaro. Alistair Brightman
News

GALLERY: Dancing shoes worn-out at Coast NAIDOC ball

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
by and
15th Jul 2019 12:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 120 people danced the night away at this year's annual NAIDOC Week ball.

Held at Hervey Bay's Boat Club on Saturday night, guests arrived for a 6pm start dressed in a "touch of sparkle".

Photos
View Gallery

Patrons were treated to a buffet dinner, free drink, photo booth, lucky door prize and music by Soul City.

Australian and international guest speaker from the Butchulla nation Dr Fiona Folley addressed the crowd on this year's NAIDOC Week theme - Voice, treaty, truth.

Narvo Page performed a Welcome to Country dance and Aunty Joyce Bonner delivered the address.

Master of ceremonies for the evening Katrina Baker said the event also highlighted NAIDOC award winners.

"Complimentary soft drink was provided all night for designated drivers because we are supporting people's deadly choices not to drink and drive," she said.

"It was a fantastic evening at an amazing venue with lots of dancing to the music from Soul City."

The 12 tables at the ball were decorated with a Torres Straight Islander and Aboriginal designs.

fccommunity fcnaidoc fraser coast hervey bay naidoc week 2019
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    MAGIC TOUCH: Junior State Cup comes to thrilling end in Bay

    premium_icon MAGIC TOUCH: Junior State Cup comes to thrilling end in Bay

    Sport The 2019 Queensland Touch Football Junior State Cup came to an exciting end on Saturday with the hosting of the semi-finals and finals.

    BREAKING: Car stolen from Maryborough home

    premium_icon BREAKING: Car stolen from Maryborough home

    News A silver Peugeot station wagon was reported stolen about 2pm

    Huge fine for driving double the speed limit

    premium_icon Huge fine for driving double the speed limit

    News Two men were caught speeding near Maryborough on the same day

    Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    premium_icon Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

    Breaking Mud-crabs win exciting under 18 boys final