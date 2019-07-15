GALLERY: Dancing shoes worn-out at Coast NAIDOC ball

Joyce Bonner and Gina Woodman from Hervey Bay and Rose-Marie Schultz from Tiaro.

Joyce Bonner and Gina Woodman from Hervey Bay and Rose-Marie Schultz from Tiaro. Alistair Brightman

MORE than 120 people danced the night away at this year's annual NAIDOC Week ball.

Held at Hervey Bay's Boat Club on Saturday night, guests arrived for a 6pm start dressed in a "touch of sparkle".

Patrons were treated to a buffet dinner, free drink, photo booth, lucky door prize and music by Soul City.

Australian and international guest speaker from the Butchulla nation Dr Fiona Folley addressed the crowd on this year's NAIDOC Week theme - Voice, treaty, truth.

Narvo Page performed a Welcome to Country dance and Aunty Joyce Bonner delivered the address.

Master of ceremonies for the evening Katrina Baker said the event also highlighted NAIDOC award winners.

"Complimentary soft drink was provided all night for designated drivers because we are supporting people's deadly choices not to drink and drive," she said.

"It was a fantastic evening at an amazing venue with lots of dancing to the music from Soul City."

The 12 tables at the ball were decorated with a Torres Straight Islander and Aboriginal designs.