GALLERY: Diner en Blanc's secret location revealed

THE closely-kept secret about the location of Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast was finally revealed on Saturday night.

The historic grounds of Maryborough State High School were transformed into the all-white pop-up dinner party, which hosted more than 350 people.

Organiser Nshara Kingston said the event was "surreal".

"Everything was perfect, from the weather to the venue," she said.

"It is absolutely on the cards for next year. There are still a lot of people who haven't gone yet and are interested."

Ms Kingston said while there were a lot of first time locals at the event, the crowd also drew patrons from the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Bundaberg and Gympie.

"What I love is we were the first regional city in the world two years ago when we had our first one," she said.

"Now, we love the fact we put the Fraser Coast on the map internationally."