GALLERY: Dunga Derby 2017 cruises to a finish

IT'S a marathon fundraising effort to make a difference in the lives of sick Fraser Coast families, and those efforts have well and truly paid off.

Dozens of wacky vehicles streamed onto Seafront Oval in the final stretch of the 2017 Dunga Derby yesterday, with organiser Damien Matheson estimating more than $250,000 had been raised from the charity's efforts.

He said it was overwhelming to see the community support for the event.

"The money goes to Rally for a Cause... (which) helps local families on the Fraser Coast with life-limiting or medical injuries,” Mr Matheson said.

"When we first started this three years ago, we never expected it to be as big as what it is now.

"It's incredible a community the size of the Fraser Coast helps raise this much money.”