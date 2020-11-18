GALLERY: Every arrival at Aldridge State High School formal

Students arrive at the Maryborough State High School formal.

Students arrive at the Maryborough State High School formal.

THE students of Aldridge State High School have celebrated their formal.

The event was held on school grounds with social distancing measures in place due to the pandemic

It has been a challenge for the region's schools to prepare for formals this year.

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

St James Lutheran College and Fraser Coast Anglican College followed.

Maryborough State High School held its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College held its formal on October 16.

A full list of upcoming formals:

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.