GALLERY: Every arrival at the FCAC formal

Grace Buckley, Georgia McTaggart and Maya Mackay looking gorgeous at the Fraser Coast Anglican College formal.

ARRIVING in a mix of classic cars and flashy modern vehicles, the students of Fraser Coast Anglican College were ready for a night of glitz and glamour.

Dressed to the nines, the teens made their arrival, looking forward to a night of fun together at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

Each student walked the red carpet and took to the stage for a quick interview before enjoying a night of fun inside the venue.

Careful planning for a COVID-19-safe event had gone into the evening, with the students arriving in stages, giving each individual a moment in the spotlight.

Inside, a beautifully decorated formal area waited for them.

While there could be no dancing, thanks to restrictions in place due to the pandemic, the night promised to be a one of fun and celebration.

The formal was the third of the year on the Fraser Coast.

St Mary's College held its formal last month and St James Lutheran College followed on September 17.

Full list of upcoming formals:

Maryborough State High School

The Maryborough school will have its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.