GALLERY: Every arrival at the M’boro High formal

Stephanie Cole and Jamall Lasserre arrive at the formal.

THE senior students of Maryborough State High School celebrated their final year in style on Thursday.

The students arrived at the school, adhering to the COVID-safe plan before making their way to the Brogla Theatre to enjoy their night.

There were plenty of classic cars as students made their arrivals in style.

It was the fourth formal of the year on the Fraser Coast so far as schools scrambled to make plans to stay safe during the pandemic as well as giving students the chance to celebrate.

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

St James Lutheran College and Fraser Coast Anglican College followed.

Next up is Xavier Catholic College on October 16.

A full list of upcoming formals:

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.