GALLERY: Every arrival at the St Mary’s College formal

Liam McKinnon and Isabella Camilleri looking gorgeous at the Brolga Theatre.

Liam McKinnon and Isabella Camilleri looking gorgeous at the Brolga Theatre.

TWO semi-trailers, horse-drawn carriages and plenty of classic cars.

This is how the Year 12 students of St Mary's College arrived at their formal in style.

Several students also turned up on the back of motorbikes.

In a COVID world, it was never going to be totally traditional.

But the changes forced by social distancing made the start of the night even more special, as each of the students had their own moment in the spotlight upon arrival.

Their families were waiting for them at they arrived, with measured squares on the ground outside the Brolga Theatre keeping everyone a safe distance apart.

Each students' name was announced as they arrived, before they were greeted by their waiting families.

No dancing will be allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but despite the unusual circumstances, none of the students seemed worried.

FORMAL DECISIONS: List of schools which are in and out

Shimmering dresses seemed to be the favourite as many young ladies chose sequins and sparkle to light up the night.

The event is the first school formal of the year on the Fraser Coast after schools were forced to postpone due to the pandemic.

Several more are set to go ahead in the coming weeks and months.