GALLERY: Every arrival at the Xavier Catholic College formal
THE senior students of Xavier Catholic College were able to dance the night away as COVID-19 restrictions eased further on Friday.
Principal Simon Dash was on hand to see the students arrive and said it was perfect timing for the night ahead, with many looking forward to taking part in the tradition.
It is the fifth formal that has been held so far on the Fraser Coast this year, but the first time dancing has been allowed as the state manages the pandemic.
Photos
Xavier Catholic College held its formal at Oaks Hervey Bay Resort.
So far, St Mary's College, Fraser Coast Anglican College, St James Lutheran College, Maryborough State High School and Xavier Catholic College have hosted their formals.
Next up is Aldridge State High School, which will have its formal on November 17.
Full list of upcoming formals:
Aldridge State High School
The high school will have its formal on November 17.
Hervey Bay State High School
The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.
Urangan State High School
The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.
Riverside Christian College
The school will hold its formal on November 20.
Hervey Bay Special School
Hervey Bay Special School will hold its formal on November 20.
Bayside Christian College
The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.
Maryborough Special School
The school will host a graduation event for its students.
Carinity Education Glendyne
The school has cancelled its formal this year.