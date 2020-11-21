80+ PHOTOS: Every arrival at Urangan State High formal

The students arrive at the Urangan State High School formal.

THE graduating class of Urangan State High School has celebrated its formal with flair, marking the end of their schooling year.

The students walked the red carpet at the school grounds, arriving in classic cars and stylish modern vehicles, before making their way to the Beach House Hotel.

The students stopped for an interview at the top of the red carpet, sharing their favourite moment from their school years, their favourite subjects, inspiring moments and favourite teachers.

It was one of four formals held on Friday night.

Bayside Christian College, Hervey Bay Special School and Riverside Christian College also held their formals.

The students got the chance to celebrate what has been a difficult year, with students working from home for a considerable period during the COVID-19 pandemic.