GALLERY: Every bear that there ever was at kindy

ALL BETTER: Tobias Merry, 7, fixing his teddy at Condy Park Kindergarten's Teddy Bear's Picnic on Saturday. Cody Fox

AFTER a quick operation with special medical gear, Tobias Merry's teddy was fighting fit and ready for another day of cuddles.

Tobias, 7, was one of the dozens of children enjoying the sunshine at Condy Park Kindergarten's Teddy Bear's Picnic on Saturday.

The event raised funds for the Hervey Bay kindergarten and gave families a chance to enjoy a fun picnic and catch up with friends.

Attendees were enthralled by the many science experiments on show.