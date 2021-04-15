Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People are making questionable choices when it comes to what they wear to court.
People are making questionable choices when it comes to what they wear to court.
Opinion

GALLERY: Falling short when it comes to court attire

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OPINION: Court is not a nightclub.

Nor is it the beach, a park or a local supermarket.

Rules apply when it comes to dress etiquette when going to court - but, having covered matters in Hervey Bay and Maryborough over the past 10 years, there are times when attire falls well short of what is suitable.

There is no shortage of people in jeans, thongs, singlets, casual shirts and other items of clothing that are considered inappropriate.

The general recommendations made by Queensland law firms is to wear a suit, a collared button-up shirt, pants or skirt at or below knee level and clean closed-in shoes.

Photos
View Gallery

Singlets, strapless see-through tops, clothing with offensive or disrespectful words or graphics, jeans, thongs, mini skirts, sun glasses and hats are all considered unsuitable attire.

Michelle Makela from Go to Court Lawyers, who holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Masters in Criminology, said those appearing in court were advised to dress in a tidy, modest and smart manner.

She warns that if dressed unsuitably, the judge or magistrate may reprimand the person or ask them to leave the courthouse.

Wearing the appropriate clothing is about respecting the court, the magistrate or judge and the proceedings.

It's also about respecting yourself and taking the process seriously.

Originally published as GALLERY: Falling short when it comes to court attire

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Driver steers car into waves on Fraser Island

        News The video showed a four-wheel drive being driven erratically on Fraser Island

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY 2021: How to pay your respects at Hervey Bay

        News Last year’s plans for a traditional ANZAC Day were cut back but this year things...

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

        Premium Content False number plates put the brakes on unlicensed driver

        News Tampering with vehicle registration lands woman in court.

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        Premium Content ‘It’s about the music’: Human Nature headed to Maryborough

        News The much-loved Australian group is set to perform at the Brolga Theatre

        • 15th Apr 2021 5:00 AM