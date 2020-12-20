GALLERY: Family fun at Coast’s festive concert

Families enjoying the fun of the Festive Fraser Coast concert at the Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.

Families enjoying the fun of the Festive Fraser Coast concert at the Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.

KIDS ran around Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval as Christmas carols were beamed in via the big screen on Saturday night.

The Festive Fraser Coast concert was held at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre, but the fun was shared in the Bay, where families brought their camping chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening.

The annual carols events in both cities had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but the region still got in the spirit of the event with a free concert.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour addressed those gathered, saying while it had been a difficult year, it had also been a chance for the community to slow down and remember what was important.

"By stepping back from the hectic life that we were living, we regained our sense of purpose and that's family, friends and community," he said.

"I'm sure that going forward in our New Year's resolutions and in 2021, we will learn from the challenges we faced."

The concert was a combination of live acts on stage at the Brolga Theatre and prerecorded performances.

It included nationally renowned artists Wendy Matthews, Isaiah Firebrace and Buddy Knox along with local acts like Soul City, the Rob McKay Band, Sam Maddison and Timbre.