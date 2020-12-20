Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Families enjoying the fun of the Festive Fraser Coast concert at the Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.
Families enjoying the fun of the Festive Fraser Coast concert at the Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.
News

GALLERY: Family fun at Coast’s festive concert

Carlie Walker
20th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KIDS ran around Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval as Christmas carols were beamed in via the big screen on Saturday night.

The Festive Fraser Coast concert was held at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre, but the fun was shared in the Bay, where families brought their camping chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening.

The annual carols events in both cities had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but the region still got in the spirit of the event with a free concert.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour addressed those gathered, saying while it had been a difficult year, it had also been a chance for the community to slow down and remember what was important.

Photos
View Gallery

"By stepping back from the hectic life that we were living, we regained our sense of purpose and that's family, friends and community," he said.

"I'm sure that going forward in our New Year's resolutions and in 2021, we will learn from the challenges we faced."

The concert was a combination of live acts on stage at the Brolga Theatre and prerecorded performances.

It included nationally renowned artists Wendy Matthews, Isaiah Firebrace and Buddy Knox along with local acts like Soul City, the Rob McKay Band, Sam Maddison and Timbre.

christmas fcevent fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Premium Content State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Education After a hectic senior year, Queensland’s top secondary students have been revealed with the release of ATAR scores.

        FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Premium Content FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Education FIRST RESULTS: How Queensland schools performed in ATAR

        MURDER CHARGE: Update on alleged Hervey Bay bashing case

        Premium Content MURDER CHARGE: Update on alleged Hervey Bay bashing case

        News A committal hand-up was held in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        BREAKING: Crews at scene of Fraser Coast car fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Crews at scene of Fraser Coast car fire

        Breaking Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire