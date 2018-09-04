GALLERY: Father's Day in the park

THREE GENERATIONS: Des Phelan with Brendan, Jaja, Alexis, Shane and Wyatt Phelan at Neilsen's Park in Torquay.

THE best part about Father's Day on Sunday for Des Phelan was his present.

"I get slaves for a day,” the Hervey Bay local laughed.

Moving from Melbourne in 1989 with his wife, the 59-year-old's two sons Brendan, 30, and Shane, 32, grew up in the region.

Now the proud grandfather to Alexis and Wyatt, Mr Phelan was among the families spotted by the Chronicle having a picnic at Neilsen's Park in Torquay to celebrate the special day.

A dad himself, Shane Phelan said the greatest joy was watching his kids grow up and learn.

"I love my dad because he is always supportive and takes car of us. He is Superman,” he said.

Alexis, Shane's daughter, piped in too; "I love my dad because he brings me dinner.”

