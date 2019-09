Royal Hotel Tiaro Fathers Day Show and Shine - Conor, Kirra and John Flynn and Kathryn Forgan-Flynn from Hervey Bay.

Royal Hotel Tiaro Fathers Day Show and Shine - Conor, Kirra and John Flynn and Kathryn Forgan-Flynn from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

WHILE the answers were different, the theme was the same.

From being a tickle monster to loving the same hobbies, children's answers to why their dads were special had one thing in common.

They were all very loved.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Spotted at Hervey Bay's Bayside Christian Church's Father's Day barbecue, 12-year-old Ethan Munro put it best about his dad Glenn.

"He's the best because he cares about me," he said.