Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Quick Cat II returns to dock.
Quick Cat II returns to dock. Blake Antrobus
News

GALLERY: Fleet blessing lights up to start whale season

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING his vessel be blessed in front of hundreds of people is a special moment for whale tourism operator Sam Peaker.

The skipper of Quick Cat II was one of the leading boats in Saturday's Blessing of the Fleet, a centuries-old tradition believed to ensure safe passage to boats.

Mr Peaker said it was a great moment for the crew to see so many people involved in the tradition.

"It's always one of those things we look forward to each year,” Mr Peaker said.

"Bringing the event forward to coincide with the season was a good move.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Hundreds lined the Great Sandy Straits Marina to watch the annual event.

As well as the traditional Christian blessings, Hervey Bay sound alchemist Leandra Gurbiel lent her voice to encompass the Hawaiian blessing.

The Blessing of the Fleet is the first event of the Hervey Bay Ocean Festival, which will continue with the Seafood Festival, Whale Parade and Concert and more next month.

blessing of the fleet fccommunity fraser coast urangan marina
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BY-ELECTION: Candidate leads as count continues

    premium_icon BY-ELECTION: Candidate leads as count continues

    News One candidate looks set to become the Fraser Coast's new councillor as they continue to hold a commanding lead over the other Division 10 candidates

    • 23rd Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    M'boro memorial is world class: Brendan Nelson

    premium_icon M'boro memorial is world class: Brendan Nelson

    News The emotional speech paid tribute to Butchulla men who served

    A new way to remember WW1: Prime Minister

    premium_icon A new way to remember WW1: Prime Minister

    News Mr Turnbull's eight-minute speech moved the crowd of hundreds

    HISTORICAL: M'boro memorial makes its mark on history

    premium_icon HISTORICAL: M'boro memorial makes its mark on history

    News The world-class memorial was opened Saturday

    Local Partners