GALLERY: Floats light up the Esplanade for Whale Parade

THEY may not be whales, but these paraders put on more than a show for adorning fans down the Esplanade.

About 32 floats lined the road on Saturday night for the annual Whale Parade, each float crazier and more imaginative than the next.

Mason Stewart went all out for his costume, decked head-to-toe in pirate gear as part of the Bayside Early Learners float.

Marketing manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Bradley Nardi said this was the second year the event allowed the use of floats after they made a return last year.

"There was a clear indication from the community they loved the floats, and they really wanted to get involved,” Mr Nardi said.

"To see all the people come out and support it... it made for a fantastic night.”

Mr Nardi said this year was unique with the intersection of young and old participants, with historical, youth and school groups all having floats to themselves.

"All community groups align with the parade, but there was a really good cross section of young and old people coming along,” he said.

"It makes for a wonderful family atmosphere.”