Relay For Life's Purple and Gold Ball at the Hervey Bay Boat Club - (L) Michelle Darby and Adrian and Patricia Holt from Sydney. Alistair Brightman

FOND memories of loved ones were shared as Hervey Bay Relay for Life's Purple and Gold Ball.

The event was held at Hervey Bay Boat Club on Saturday.

About 100 people attended, many of whom had lost loved ones to cancer or survived the disease themselves.

The event raised about $2000 for Relay for Life.