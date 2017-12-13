GALLERY: Fraser Coast gets festive on the Christmas trail

EVERY December for the last nine years, Graeme Schmidt is used to seeing hundreds of residents admire his festive Christmas display.
But the Dundowran resident is one of about 12 houses on the street that get right into the spirit of Christmas with colourful and extravagant light displays.
His efforts, along with his neighbours, have earned them the title of the Fraser Coast's Christmas Street for the sixth year in a row.
"We've got a bit of a reputation to uphold," Mr Schmidt said.
"It's a streetwide effort, but I had doubts about winning the title this year.
"I knew we'd have about five houses who were regulars, but a lot of the new ones saw what was happening and decided to join in."
Mr Schmidt said Christmas was so important to the people living on the street.
"It's surprising, seeing the reaction of the children when they come through," he said.
"There are lots of wows when they see the lights."
"That's what it's all about."
The Christmas Street competition is run annually by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, encouraging people to get involved with the Christmas spirit.
However, the official Christmas lights competition was discontinued due to low entries over recent years.
Councillor Paul Truscott said residents were still able to participate in the Christmas Street competition and register their home on the council map.
He said there were already reports of "unbelievable traffic at this stage of the season" coming in.
Hayman Court won the first Christmas Street title in Hervey Bay 22 years ago.
Glen Harney, who was involved in the competition that long ago, said traffic in Hayman Court, Kawungan, had been unbelievable this week.
Helen and I also won individual awards in the first few years but over the past 10 years we haven't entered the competition - we do it just to be part of the festive spirit," Mr Harney said.
"It's the biggest buzz seeing the smiles on kids' faces.
"It's especially rewarding when we see children with their mothers who were children themselves when we first started - that's priceless!"
List of houses on the Fraser Coast Christmas Trail.
