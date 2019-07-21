GALLERY: Fraser Coast hops into food and beer festival

SOFT LAUNCH: Zaac Chase from the Barrel Bar pouring a fire engine at the Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. It was the first day of trading for his soft drink business.

SOFT LAUNCH: Zaac Chase from the Barrel Bar pouring a fire engine at the Fraser Coast Street Food and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday. It was the first day of trading for his soft drink business. Cody Fox

SOME of Australia's top chefs and beer makers made their way to the Fraser Coast for the first ever Street Food and Craft Beer Festival.

It was also a training ground for one business owner who traded for the first time at the weekend.

The Barrel Bar owner Zaac Chase travelled from the Sunshine Coast despite being unsure how his soft drink stall would go at a beer festival.

"I was literally painting the door as we were leaving yesterday afternoon to come up here," Mr Chase said.

"I thought I would sell a few but not as much as what I have."

Mr Chase said he was so impressed by the event and the Fraser Coast, that he would be back in two weeks for the Seafood Festival.

He wasn't alone, with more than 30 vendors from across the state selling their wares.

Local artists belted out live music in front families, grandparents and young adults who sat on bright coloured chairs or picnic blankets.

Of the thousands who attended Saturday's event, most of them could be found in the licensed area taste-testing hand-crafted beer or cider.

Event organiser Davina Ebenezer was impressed by the community's support and said overall, it was a great success.

"It brought so many people out," Ms Ebenezer said.

"From the kids on the rides to grandparents watching the live music.

"I wanted to cater to the whole community."