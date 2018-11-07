Menu
FROCKIN' UP: Lauren Taylor and Tara Bradbury share a drink whilst watching the race which stops a nation at Enzos on the Beach.
Cody Fox
GALLERY: Fraser Coast Melbourne Cup glamour

Alistair Brightman
Cody Fox
Jessica Lamb
by , and
7th Nov 2018 12:22 AM
DAZZLING facinators and jaw-dropping fashion weren't just found at Flemington Race Course.

The Fraser Coast community frocked up and went about the town to watch the race that stopped a nation.

The Melbourne Cup had punters winning big on winning horse Cross Counter who was followed closely by Marmelo and A Prince Of Arranor or commiserating their losses on the flowing alcohol and festivities.

Revellers joined friends, family and strangers at venues across Hervey Bay and Maryborough to celebrate the annual race in style.

