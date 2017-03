Childers resident Chrissy Robinson caught the extent of the damage to Apple Tree Creek, showing just what floodwaters can do to roads.

AS more than 100mm was dumped on the Fraser Coast, locals took to social media to share their experiences of the storm and minor flooding, sharing dozens of photos.

Photos posted to social media show the extent of the damage, with flooded streets and car parks, damaged roads and blocked driveways.

Childers resident Chrissy Robinson snapped damage on Apple Tree Creek, showing the road in tatters after floodwaters swept through.

She said there were "tar chunks up against trees”.