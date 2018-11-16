GALLERY: Fraser Coast sites from the sky (Nov 10-16)

DRONE PHOTOS: Progress photos of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct on November 15, 2018.

Everything looks different from the sky!

The Fraser Coast Chronicle's Matthew McInerney has spent some time this week out with the Chronicle's drone, capturing a different view of various Fraser Coast sites.

Sites include Seafront Oval, Pialba, the home of Maryborough Netball Association and towards Maryborough Golf Club, Maryborough's Eskdale Park, Hervey Bay Athletics Club's Dundowran home, and some progress photos at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.

Click here to let us know what areas you'd like to see from the sky.

