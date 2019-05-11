GALLERY: Fraser Coast students ace engineering challenge

APPLIED SKILLS: (front) Xavier Catholic College Year 10 student Poppy McIvor, Aldridge State High School Year 10 student Rianna Dare-McCombe, Riverside Christian College Year 10 student Jacob Spencer, (back) Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 9 student Emmily Lingard, Hervey Bay State High School Year 10 student Ethen Zahl, team leader Pete Fullagar and Bayside Christian College Year 10 student Jess Zabbod at the Science and Engineering Challenge at Hervey Bay PCYC yesterday.

APPLIED SKILLS: (front) Xavier Catholic College Year 10 student Poppy McIvor, Aldridge State High School Year 10 student Rianna Dare-McCombe, Riverside Christian College Year 10 student Jacob Spencer, (back) Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 9 student Emmily Lingard, Hervey Bay State High School Year 10 student Ethen Zahl, team leader Pete Fullagar and Bayside Christian College Year 10 student Jess Zabbod at the Science and Engineering Challenge at Hervey Bay PCYC yesterday. Jessica Lamb

RIVERSIDE Christian College has taken home the top prize once again at the Rotary and University of Newcastle-sponsored Science and Engineering Challenge.

The event, which involved about 150 students from six Fraser Coast high schools, was held at Hervey Bay PCYC yesterday.

Students were broken down into groups of three or four to compete in eight different activities to build engineering "marvels” and their scores of how well they did were added to a total for their school.

RCC have won the local event the last three-out-of-four years and gone on to compete in the national challenge.

Science and Engineering team leader Pete Fullagar, who presents the competition all over the state, said it was the 14th year the national competition had been held in Hervey Bay.

"The idea is they see a practical use for the science and maths they learn in school,” he said.

"The challenges include making a rover to carry a weight over a bumpy surface, balancing power supply for a simulated city grid and building a bridge of raw materials to hold weights and trolleys.

"We couldn't have done it without the local Rotary club volunteers and key organisation.”

Hervey Bay State High School Year 10 student Tash Ward said while it was a new experience and challenging, the event provided a great way to implement first-hand what was taught from text books.