Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APPLIED SKILLS: (front) Xavier Catholic College Year 10 student Poppy McIvor, Aldridge State High School Year 10 student Rianna Dare-McCombe, Riverside Christian College Year 10 student Jacob Spencer, (back) Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 9 student Emmily Lingard, Hervey Bay State High School Year 10 student Ethen Zahl, team leader Pete Fullagar and Bayside Christian College Year 10 student Jess Zabbod at the Science and Engineering Challenge at Hervey Bay PCYC yesterday.
APPLIED SKILLS: (front) Xavier Catholic College Year 10 student Poppy McIvor, Aldridge State High School Year 10 student Rianna Dare-McCombe, Riverside Christian College Year 10 student Jacob Spencer, (back) Fraser Coast Anglican College Year 9 student Emmily Lingard, Hervey Bay State High School Year 10 student Ethen Zahl, team leader Pete Fullagar and Bayside Christian College Year 10 student Jess Zabbod at the Science and Engineering Challenge at Hervey Bay PCYC yesterday. Jessica Lamb
News

GALLERY: Fraser Coast students ace engineering challenge

Jessica Lamb
by
11th May 2019 12:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RIVERSIDE Christian College has taken home the top prize once again at the Rotary and University of Newcastle-sponsored Science and Engineering Challenge.

The event, which involved about 150 students from six Fraser Coast high schools, was held at Hervey Bay PCYC yesterday.

Students were broken down into groups of three or four to compete in eight different activities to build engineering "marvels” and their scores of how well they did were added to a total for their school.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

RCC have won the local event the last three-out-of-four years and gone on to compete in the national challenge.

Science and Engineering team leader Pete Fullagar, who presents the competition all over the state, said it was the 14th year the national competition had been held in Hervey Bay.

"The idea is they see a practical use for the science and maths they learn in school,” he said.

"The challenges include making a rover to carry a weight over a bumpy surface, balancing power supply for a simulated city grid and building a bridge of raw materials to hold weights and trolleys.

"We couldn't have done it without the local Rotary club volunteers and key organisation.”

Hervey Bay State High School Year 10 student Tash Ward said while it was a new experience and challenging, the event provided a great way to implement first-hand what was taught from text books.

fceducation fcschools fraser coast hervey bay rotary science and engineering challenge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a message for Hinkler voters - be careful who you vote for

    TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    News The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500

    MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    premium_icon MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    News Everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.

    We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    premium_icon We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    Opinion Australians’ relationship with alcohol is riddled with dysfunction