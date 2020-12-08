Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
News

GALLERY: Fraser Island fire aftermath in photos

Jessica Grewal
8th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INCREDIBLE photos emerging from the Fraser Island fire show just how close the blaze got to destroying the Happy Valley township and other

Photos
View Gallery

Blackened earth and trees going right up to the back of properties like Happy Valley’s Maheno Lodge and in the ridge behind the Yidney Rocks holiday units are among the

The photos were taken from the Happy Valley lookout, access track and from the beach at Yidney Rocks.

They were provided exclusively to the Chronicle by volunteers who, together with local residents and fire fighters, defended Happy Valley on Monday and put in a massive effort at the Yidney Rocks. Oaks fire on Tuesday.

Full coverage can be found here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flour mill remnants rejected by State Heritage Register

        Premium Content Flour mill remnants rejected by State Heritage Register

        Council News The archway and wall has been the subject of much controversy

        Why Bay’s bin social media sensation is being shut down

        Premium Content Why Bay’s bin social media sensation is being shut down

        News The Facebook group went viral during the pandemic lockdown