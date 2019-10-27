GALLERY: Free comics to inspire reading
WHILE reading thick novels might not appeal to all, comic books are for everyone according to Comics N Pop co-owner Carla Thornton.
"Reading is a really important thing and I know with our own children, comics is how we got them interested in reading. Just like my mum did with me," she explained.
Photos
"Comics aren't just about superheros, they cover a broad range of every genre from romance to science fiction.
"There is a comic book for everyone."
As part of the Halloween ComicFest, the Hervey Bay store had visiting cosplayers from Bundaberg and Maryborough and gave away about 500 free Halloween-themed comic books to encourage alternative reading in the community.
.