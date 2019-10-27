Menu
Halloween Comic Fest - Tamara Weir and the Joker, Jamie Connor from Hervey Bay.
News

GALLERY: Free comics to inspire reading

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Lamb
27th Oct 2019 5:30 PM
WHILE reading thick novels might not appeal to all, comic books are for everyone according to Comics N Pop co-owner Carla Thornton.

"Reading is a really important thing and I know with our own children, comics is how we got them interested in reading. Just like my mum did with me," she explained.

"Comics aren't just about superheros, they cover a broad range of every genre from romance to science fiction.

"There is a comic book for everyone."

As part of the Halloween ComicFest, the Hervey Bay store had visiting cosplayers from Bundaberg and Maryborough and gave away about 500 free Halloween-themed comic books to encourage alternative reading in the community.

