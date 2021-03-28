A sold-out event at Hervey Bay Boat Club has brought the grand plans for the expansion of Urangan Community Centre a step closer to reality.

On Saturday night, 130 people attended the Tree House Ball - a gala event aimed at raising funds for the fit out of the expansion.

The centre, located at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, will undergo a substantial expansion, with a focus on wellness and wellbeing after receiving a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Government.

It will be known as the Tree House: Urangan Community Wellness Centre.

Recently it was announced local firm Metcalfe Constructions had been awarded the tender for the centre's expansion.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre chief executive Tanya Stevenson said while the $1.5 million Federal Government grant announced in September 2020 would cover the immediate building expenses, funds were still needed for the fit-out of the building, to make it safe and useful into the future.

She said she was thrilled so many people had supported the event at the Boat Club on Saturday night.

Ms Stevenson said basics like security cameras and office furniture were needed, as well as elements like artworks and other decorations, to make the space a positive and calming wellness hub.

She said there was a fundraising goal of $160,000 to make the centre as valuable as it could be to the community.

In addition to Saturday night's event, HBNC has launched a Buy a Brick campaign, giving members of the community the opportunity to leave a permanent mark on the building by purchasing a uniquely engraved paver for $50.

Originally published as GALLERY: Full coverage of centre's Tree House Ball