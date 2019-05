Cody Fox Full Profile Login to follow

YOUNG and old alike joined together around the dinner table to raise money for cancer.

The Paisley Park Early Learning Centre held a Biggest Morning Tea event last Wednesday.

About 20 children, parents and staff were joined by guests Ted Sorensen, councillors Zane O'Keefe and Denis Chapman and two Butchulla representatives.

The day raise more than $60 for the Cancer Council.