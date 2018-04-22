Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FURRY FRIEND: Ella-Blue Hoodless with Pip at the Fraser Coast Cavy Group show in Booral on Saturday.
FURRY FRIEND: Ella-Blue Hoodless with Pip at the Fraser Coast Cavy Group show in Booral on Saturday. Alistair Brightman
Community

GALLERY: Guinea Pigs scrub up for the show

Inge Hansen
by
22nd Apr 2018 2:15 PM | Updated: 2:18 PM

NOT even the rain could put a halt to the monthly Fraser Coast Cavy Group show on Saturday as dozens of Guinea Pigs came together in front of a judging panel.

Angela Webber said 37 guinea pigs were entered into the free event which had the furry Cavy's enter up to 14 categories.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"We judge the guinea pigs on different classes including short hair, long hair, rough coat, sow and boar," she said.

"Those who entered could win Best in Show, Reserve in Show and the judges Encouragement Award."

The next event is on Saturday, May 19.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

booral fccommunity fcevent fraser coast cavy group
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Businesses, athletes, prep for Col Pearce Tri

    Businesses, athletes, prep for Col Pearce Tri

    Sport The fun, colour and excitement of the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon is set to return this year.

    K'gari is second home to our island rangers

    K'gari is second home to our island rangers

    News The rangers have had years of experience on the island.

    When and where to vote early in the Fraser Coast by-election

    When and where to vote early in the Fraser Coast by-election

    Council News Looking to vote early? Here's where you can pre-poll on the Coast.

    Report reveals development figures strong on Coast

    premium_icon Report reveals development figures strong on Coast

    News A new report reveals how much the development industry contributes

    Local Partners