GALLERY: Guinea Pigs scrub up for the show

FURRY FRIEND: Ella-Blue Hoodless with Pip at the Fraser Coast Cavy Group show in Booral on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

NOT even the rain could put a halt to the monthly Fraser Coast Cavy Group show on Saturday as dozens of Guinea Pigs came together in front of a judging panel.

Angela Webber said 37 guinea pigs were entered into the free event which had the furry Cavy's enter up to 14 categories.

"We judge the guinea pigs on different classes including short hair, long hair, rough coat, sow and boar," she said.

"Those who entered could win Best in Show, Reserve in Show and the judges Encouragement Award."

The next event is on Saturday, May 19.