SLAINTE: Hoolihans events manager Sarah Collins, Davene Butterworth and Jaimee Harris pour beers during St Patricks Day celebrations at Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar.
GALLERY: Guinness flows in St Paddy's Day celebrations

Blake Antrobus
18th Mar 2018 2:30 PM

WITH hundreds flocking through the door, there was no shortage of Guinness going around at Hoolihans during one of their biggest themed events.

The Irish bar and restaurant hosted a St Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, with plenty of beer, food and entertainment going around.

 

Traditional Irish folk band Slainte played through the afternoon, joined by the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band, Jim Daniell and Bay City Rock.

Hoolihans owner Patrick Barrett said it was a fantastic day of fun for the Hervey Bay community.

"It's great to see a lot of the older generation out and about enjoying the Irish craic," Mr Barrett said.

He said the restaurant went through about 22 kegs of beer during the celebrations.

